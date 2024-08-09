Bulgarian lev to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Ethiopian birrs is currently 57.761 today, reflecting a 2.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 30.696% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 57.927 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 32.199 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 38.288% increase in value.