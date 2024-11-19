Bulgarian lev to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Ethiopian birrs is currently 66.667 today, reflecting a 1.862% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.564% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 66.667 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 65.085 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -1.451% decrease in value.