20 Ethiopian birrs to Bulgarian levs

Convert ETB to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 etb
0.64 bgn

1.00000 ETB = 0.03194 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.03194 BGN
5 ETB0.15969 BGN
10 ETB0.31938 BGN
20 ETB0.63877 BGN
50 ETB1.59692 BGN
100 ETB3.19384 BGN
250 ETB7.98460 BGN
500 ETB15.96920 BGN
1000 ETB31.93840 BGN
2000 ETB63.87680 BGN
5000 ETB159.69200 BGN
10000 ETB319.38400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN31.31030 ETB
5 BGN156.55150 ETB
10 BGN313.10300 ETB
20 BGN626.20600 ETB
50 BGN1565.51500 ETB
100 BGN3131.03000 ETB
250 BGN7827.57500 ETB
500 BGN15655.15000 ETB
1000 BGN31310.30000 ETB
2000 BGN62620.60000 ETB
5000 BGN156551.50000 ETB
10000 BGN313103.00000 ETB