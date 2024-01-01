Japanese yen to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert JPY to ETB at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
5,405.69 etb

¥1.000 JPY = Br0.5406 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54060.5406
Low0.35610.3561
Average0.39180.3735
Change50.74%46.04%
1 JPY to ETB stats

The performance of JPY to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5406 and a 30 day low of 0.3561. This means the 30 day average was 0.3918. The change for JPY to ETB was 50.74.

The performance of JPY to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5406 and a 90 day low of 0.3561. This means the 90 day average was 0.3735. The change for JPY to ETB was 46.04.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Japanese yen to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ethiopian Birr
100 JPY54.05690 ETB
1000 JPY540.56900 ETB
1500 JPY810.85350 ETB
2000 JPY1,081.13800 ETB
3000 JPY1,621.70700 ETB
5000 JPY2,702.84500 ETB
5400 JPY2,919.07260 ETB
10000 JPY5,405.69000 ETB
15000 JPY8,108.53500 ETB
20000 JPY10,811.38000 ETB
25000 JPY13,514.22500 ETB
30000 JPY16,217.07000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Japanese Yen
1 ETB1.84990 JPY
5 ETB9.24950 JPY
10 ETB18.49900 JPY
20 ETB36.99800 JPY
50 ETB92.49500 JPY
100 ETB184.99000 JPY
250 ETB462.47500 JPY
500 ETB924.95000 JPY
1000 ETB1,849.90000 JPY
2000 ETB3,699.80000 JPY
5000 ETB9,249.50000 JPY
10000 ETB18,499.00000 JPY