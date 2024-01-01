5,400 Japanese yen to Ethiopian birrs

Convert JPY to ETB at the real exchange rate

5,400 jpy
1,991.55 etb

1.000 JPY = 0.3688 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6551.4641.6520.96917.783
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8531.7161.9351.13520.832
1 USD0.9420.804183.5071.3791.5560.91316.75
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ethiopian Birr
100 JPY36.88060 ETB
1000 JPY368.80600 ETB
1500 JPY553.20900 ETB
2000 JPY737.61200 ETB
3000 JPY1,106.41800 ETB
5000 JPY1,844.03000 ETB
5400 JPY1,991.55240 ETB
10000 JPY3,688.06000 ETB
15000 JPY5,532.09000 ETB
20000 JPY7,376.12000 ETB
25000 JPY9,220.15000 ETB
30000 JPY11,064.18000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Japanese Yen
1 ETB2.71146 JPY
5 ETB13.55730 JPY
10 ETB27.11460 JPY
20 ETB54.22920 JPY
50 ETB135.57300 JPY
100 ETB271.14600 JPY
250 ETB677.86500 JPY
500 ETB1,355.73000 JPY
1000 ETB2,711.46000 JPY
2000 ETB5,422.92000 JPY
5000 ETB13,557.30000 JPY
10000 ETB27,114.60000 JPY