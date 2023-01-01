5 Turkish liras to Ethiopian birrs

Convert TRY to ETB at the real exchange rate

5 try
10.11 etb

1.00000 TRY = 2.02197 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 ETB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.443821.661050.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1552711.2139101.0631.668081.919061.1129321.7946
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.374151.58090.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650530.01898870.01101260.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ethiopian Birr
1 TRY2.02197 ETB
5 TRY10.10985 ETB
10 TRY20.21970 ETB
20 TRY40.43940 ETB
50 TRY101.09850 ETB
100 TRY202.19700 ETB
250 TRY505.49250 ETB
500 TRY1010.98500 ETB
1000 TRY2021.97000 ETB
2000 TRY4043.94000 ETB
5000 TRY10109.85000 ETB
10000 TRY20219.70000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Turkish Lira
1 ETB0.49457 TRY
5 ETB2.47284 TRY
10 ETB4.94568 TRY
20 ETB9.89136 TRY
50 ETB24.72840 TRY
100 ETB49.45680 TRY
250 ETB123.64200 TRY
500 ETB247.28400 TRY
1000 ETB494.56800 TRY
2000 ETB989.13600 TRY
5000 ETB2472.84000 TRY
10000 ETB4945.68000 TRY