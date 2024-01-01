10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Ethiopian birrs

Convert CNY to ETB at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
78,718 etb

1.00000 CNY = 7.87180 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ethiopian Birr
1 CNY7.87180 ETB
5 CNY39.35900 ETB
10 CNY78.71800 ETB
20 CNY157.43600 ETB
50 CNY393.59000 ETB
100 CNY787.18000 ETB
250 CNY1967.95000 ETB
500 CNY3935.90000 ETB
1000 CNY7871.80000 ETB
2000 CNY15743.60000 ETB
5000 CNY39359.00000 ETB
10000 CNY78718.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ETB0.12704 CNY
5 ETB0.63518 CNY
10 ETB1.27036 CNY
20 ETB2.54072 CNY
50 ETB6.35180 CNY
100 ETB12.70360 CNY
250 ETB31.75900 CNY
500 ETB63.51800 CNY
1000 ETB127.03600 CNY
2000 ETB254.07200 CNY
5000 ETB635.18000 CNY
10000 ETB1270.36000 CNY