100 Ethiopian birrs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ETB to CNY at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ¥0.05959 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
ETB to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 ETB to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06030.1260
Low0.05810.0581
Average0.05940.0685
Change-0.58%-52.49%
1 ETB to CNY stats

The performance of ETB to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0603 and a 30 day low of 0.0581. This means the 30 day average was 0.0594. The change for ETB to CNY was -0.58.

The performance of ETB to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1260 and a 90 day low of 0.0581. This means the 90 day average was 0.0685. The change for ETB to CNY was -52.49.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07790.5461.4911.6230.93421.595
1 GBP1.20311.295108.8971.7931.9521.12425.972
1 USD0.9290.772184.081.3851.5080.86820.053
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ETB0.05959 CNY
5 ETB0.29797 CNY
10 ETB0.59593 CNY
20 ETB1.19186 CNY
50 ETB2.97966 CNY
100 ETB5.95932 CNY
250 ETB14.89830 CNY
500 ETB29.79660 CNY
1000 ETB59.59320 CNY
2000 ETB119.18640 CNY
5000 ETB297.96600 CNY
10000 ETB595.93200 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ethiopian Birr
1 CNY16.78040 ETB
5 CNY83.90200 ETB
10 CNY167.80400 ETB
20 CNY335.60800 ETB
50 CNY839.02000 ETB
100 CNY1,678.04000 ETB
250 CNY4,195.10000 ETB
500 CNY8,390.20000 ETB
1000 CNY16,780.40000 ETB
2000 CNY33,560.80000 ETB
5000 CNY83,902.00000 ETB
10000 CNY167,804.00000 ETB