Australian dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert AUD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
36,320.10 etb

1.00000 AUD = 36.32010 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.0850590.30821.486571.670720.964218.7484
1 GBP1.1437111.2409103.2791.70011.910691.1027621.4413
1 USD0.921650.805867183.22951.370051.539760.888717.2788
1 INR0.01107320.009682460.01201510.01646110.01850020.01067770.207604

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 AUD36.32010 ETB
5 AUD181.60050 ETB
10 AUD363.20100 ETB
20 AUD726.40200 ETB
50 AUD1816.00500 ETB
100 AUD3632.01000 ETB
250 AUD9080.02500 ETB
500 AUD18160.05000 ETB
1000 AUD36320.10000 ETB
2000 AUD72640.20000 ETB
5000 AUD181600.50000 ETB
10000 AUD363201.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Australian Dollar
1 ETB0.02753 AUD
5 ETB0.13766 AUD
10 ETB0.27533 AUD
20 ETB0.55066 AUD
50 ETB1.37665 AUD
100 ETB2.75330 AUD
250 ETB6.88325 AUD
500 ETB13.76650 AUD
1000 ETB27.53300 AUD
2000 ETB55.06600 AUD
5000 ETB137.66500 AUD
10000 ETB275.33000 AUD