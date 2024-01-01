1 Ethiopian birr to Australian dollars

Convert ETB to AUD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = A$0.01260 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 ETB to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01270.0265
Low0.01210.0121
Average0.01240.0144
Change1.30%-52.39%
View full history

1 ETB to AUD stats

The performance of ETB to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0127 and a 30 day low of 0.0121. This means the 30 day average was 0.0124. The change for ETB to AUD was 1.30.

The performance of ETB to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0265 and a 90 day low of 0.0121. This means the 90 day average was 0.0144. The change for ETB to AUD was -52.39.

Track market ratesView ETB to AUD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07790.5271.491.6230.93521.586
1 GBP1.20411.296108.9461.7931.9531.12525.978
1 USD0.9290.772184.0861.3841.5080.86820.05
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Australian Dollar
1 ETB0.01260 AUD
5 ETB0.06301 AUD
10 ETB0.12601 AUD
20 ETB0.25202 AUD
50 ETB0.63006 AUD
100 ETB1.26011 AUD
250 ETB3.15028 AUD
500 ETB6.30055 AUD
1000 ETB12.60110 AUD
2000 ETB25.20220 AUD
5000 ETB63.00550 AUD
10000 ETB126.01100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 AUD79.35790 ETB
5 AUD396.78950 ETB
10 AUD793.57900 ETB
20 AUD1,587.15800 ETB
50 AUD3,967.89500 ETB
100 AUD7,935.79000 ETB
250 AUD19,839.47500 ETB
500 AUD39,678.95000 ETB
1000 AUD79,357.90000 ETB
2000 AUD158,715.80000 ETB
5000 AUD396,789.50000 ETB
10000 AUD793,579.00000 ETB