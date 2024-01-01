5000 Ethiopian birrs to Saudi riyals

Convert ETB to SAR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = SR0.03139 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
ETB to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 ETB to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03190.0651
Low0.03110.0311
Average0.03160.0361
Change-1.57%-51.67%
1 ETB to SAR stats

The performance of ETB to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0319 and a 30 day low of 0.0311. This means the 30 day average was 0.0316. The change for ETB to SAR was -1.57.

The performance of ETB to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0651 and a 90 day low of 0.0311. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for ETB to SAR was -51.67.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saudi Riyal
1 ETB0.03139 SAR
5 ETB0.15695 SAR
10 ETB0.31391 SAR
20 ETB0.62782 SAR
50 ETB1.56954 SAR
100 ETB3.13908 SAR
250 ETB7.84770 SAR
500 ETB15.69540 SAR
1000 ETB31.39080 SAR
2000 ETB62.78160 SAR
5000 ETB156.95400 SAR
10000 ETB313.90800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ethiopian Birr
1 SAR31.85640 ETB
5 SAR159.28200 ETB
10 SAR318.56400 ETB
20 SAR637.12800 ETB
50 SAR1592.82000 ETB
100 SAR3185.64000 ETB
250 SAR7964.10000 ETB
500 SAR15928.20000 ETB
1000 SAR31856.40000 ETB
2000 SAR63712.80000 ETB
5000 SAR159282.00000 ETB
10000 SAR318564.00000 ETB