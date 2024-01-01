Rial saudyjski (SAR)
Nazwa waluty
Rial saudyjski
Symbol waluty
SR
Kursy wymiany SAR
|USD
|INR
|PKR
|CAD
|EUR
|PHP
|AUD
|GBP
|Z SAR
|0.26665
|22.16980
|74.46170
|0.35868
|0.24590
|15.04710
|0.40466
|0.20995
|Na SAR
|3.75025
|0.04511
|0.01343
|2.78798
|4.06677
|0.06646
|2.47123
|4.76301
|Nazwa
|Rial saudyjski (SAR)
|Symbol
|SR
|Mniejsza jednostka
|Halala (1/100 of a Riyal)
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|هللة
|Nominały banknotów
|ر.س5, ر.س10, ر.س50, ر.س100, ر.س500
|Nominały monet
|1, 5, 10, 25, 50 halalas, ر.س1, ر.س2
|Bank Centralny
|Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)
|Użytkownicy
|Arabia Saudyjska
Rial saudyjski (SAR) – tabela informacyjna
Walutą Arabii Saudyjskiej jest rial saudyjski (w języku arabskim: ريال سعودي riyāl suʿūdiyy), a jej skrócone wersje to ر.سSAR, or SR (rial saudyjski). Dzieli się on na 100 halalasów (هللة Halalah) i jest stale powiązany z dolarem amerykańskim według stałego kursu wymiany.
Przed XX wiekiem w obiegu znajdowały się różne zagraniczne waluty, takie jak talary Marii Teresy czy brytyjskie złote suwereny, które pomogły utrzymać przepływy pieniężne w kraju. W tym czasie kurs wymiany wyniósł 1 złoty suweren do 5 talarów Marii Teresy. Następnie w XX wieku wprowadzono riala Hejaz jako oficjalną walutę.
Współczesna historia riala saudyjskiego
Following the establishment of Saudi Arabia in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. Its exchange rate experienced several corrections throughout history. Initially, 1 riyal equal to 22 qurush coins. However, by 1960, this was amended to 20 qurush coins equating to 1 riyal. Notably, in 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was formed, ushering in multiple reforms aimed at establishing a unified currency system. The year 1963 saw the decimalization of the currency and the introduction of a new subunit called the halala, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.
By June 1986, the riyal was officially pegged to the IMF's special drawing rights (SDRs), effectively fixed at 1 U.S. dollar = 3.75 riyals, roughly translating to 1 riyal = 0.266667 dollar. This particular rate was formally implemented on January 1, 2003.
The Riyal experienced a brief surge to a 20-year high post the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut on September 18, 2007. Following the decision by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) to not follow suit, concerns regarding the inflationary impact of low-interest rates and a reduced value for the riyal surfaced, eventually leading to its return to peg against the U.S. dollar in early December 2007.