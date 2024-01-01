Saudi Riyal Modern History

Following the establishment of Saudi Arabia in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. Its exchange rate experienced several corrections throughout history. Initially, 1 riyal equal to 22 qurush coins. However, by 1960, this was amended to 20 qurush coins equating to 1 riyal. Notably, in 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was formed, ushering in multiple reforms aimed at establishing a unified currency system. The year 1963 saw the decimalization of the currency and the introduction of a new subunit called the halala, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.

By June 1986, the riyal was officially pegged to the IMF's special drawing rights (SDRs), effectively fixed at 1 U.S. dollar = 3.75 riyals, roughly translating to 1 riyal = 0.266667 dollar. This particular rate was formally implemented on January 1, 2003.

The Riyal experienced a brief surge to a 20-year high post the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut on September 18, 2007. Following the decision by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) to not follow suit, concerns regarding the inflationary impact of low-interest rates and a reduced value for the riyal surfaced, eventually leading to its return to peg against the U.S. dollar in early December 2007.