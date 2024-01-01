Facts Table for Rupee Pakistan (PKR)

The Pakistani Rupee serves as the official currency of Pakistan, with PKR as its currency code and ₨ as its symbol. Among the prevalent exchange rates, the PKR to USD rate stands as the most widely used.

The historical context of Pakistan's currency intertwines with India's monetary evolution, given their shared past until 1947. In 1825, British India established a silver standard centred on the Rupee, maintaining its prominence until the latter part of the 20th century. Despite being a British colony, India did not adopt the Sterling Pound. By 1866, financial institutions collapsed, prompting the British government to assume control of paper money, replacing the presidency banks. Subsequently, the issuance of the Victoria Portrait series of notes, dedicated to Queen Victoria, persisted for about five decades.

Following Pakistan's independence in 1947, Indian Rupees marked with a Pakistan stamp circulated as a provisional currency. In 1948, the Pakistani Rupee was formally introduced, maintaining its linkage to the British Pound. In 1961, a decimalization process ensued, replacing annas subunits with paise. The currency transitioned to a managed float regime in 1982.