Convert SAR to KRW at the real exchange rate
Saudi riyals to South Korean wons today
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Saudi riyals to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / South Korean Won
|1 SAR
|371.70600 KRW
|5 SAR
|1,858.53000 KRW
|10 SAR
|3,717.06000 KRW
|20 SAR
|7,434.12000 KRW
|50 SAR
|18,585.30000 KRW
|100 SAR
|37,170.60000 KRW
|250 SAR
|92,926.50000 KRW
|500 SAR
|185,853.00000 KRW
|1000 SAR
|371,706.00000 KRW
|2000 SAR
|743,412.00000 KRW
|5000 SAR
|1,858,530.00000 KRW
|10000 SAR
|3,717,060.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Saudi Riyal
|1 KRW
|0.00269 SAR
|5 KRW
|0.01345 SAR
|10 KRW
|0.02690 SAR
|20 KRW
|0.05381 SAR
|50 KRW
|0.13452 SAR
|100 KRW
|0.26903 SAR
|250 KRW
|0.67258 SAR
|500 KRW
|1.34515 SAR
|1000 KRW
|2.69030 SAR
|2000 KRW
|5.38060 SAR
|5000 KRW
|13.45150 SAR
|10000 KRW
|26.90300 SAR
|20000 KRW
|53.80600 SAR
|30000 KRW
|80.70900 SAR
|40000 KRW
|107.61200 SAR
|50000 KRW
|134.51500 SAR