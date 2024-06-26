Saudi riyal to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to South Korean wons is currently 371.706 today, reflecting a 0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.864% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 371.706 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 368.031 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.