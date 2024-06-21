사우디아라비아 리얄 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 대한민국 우승 is currently 370.531 today, reflecting a 0.204% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.357% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 371.199 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 367.347 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.246% decrease in value.