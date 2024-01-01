Philippine pesos to Saudi riyals today

Convert PHP to SAR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = SR0.06491 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 PHP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06710.0676
Low0.06490.0640
Average0.06600.0661
Change-3.03%1.10%
View full history

1 PHP to SAR stats

The performance of PHP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0671 and a 30 day low of 0.0649. This means the 30 day average was 0.0660. The change for PHP to SAR was -3.03.

The performance of PHP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0676 and a 90 day low of 0.0640. This means the 90 day average was 0.0661. The change for PHP to SAR was 1.10.

Track market ratesView PHP to SAR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.27151.8957.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.558997.844109.895.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.85163.977.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.766101.0714.734

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 PHP0.06491 SAR
5 PHP0.32455 SAR
10 PHP0.64909 SAR
20 PHP1.29819 SAR
50 PHP3.24547 SAR
100 PHP6.49093 SAR
250 PHP16.22733 SAR
500 PHP32.45465 SAR
1000 PHP64.90930 SAR
2000 PHP129.81860 SAR
5000 PHP324.54650 SAR
10000 PHP649.09300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Philippine Peso
1 SAR15.40610 PHP
5 SAR77.03050 PHP
10 SAR154.06100 PHP
20 SAR308.12200 PHP
50 SAR770.30500 PHP
100 SAR1,540.61000 PHP
250 SAR3,851.52500 PHP
500 SAR7,703.05000 PHP
1000 SAR15,406.10000 PHP
2000 SAR30,812.20000 PHP
5000 SAR77,030.50000 PHP
10000 SAR154,061.00000 PHP