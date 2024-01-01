Philippine pesos to British pounds sterling today

Convert PHP to GBP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = £0.01332 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
PHP to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GBP
1 PHP to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01350.0137
Low0.01320.0132
Average0.01340.0135
Change0.24%0.15%
1 PHP to GBP stats

The performance of PHP to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0135 and a 30 day low of 0.0132. This means the 30 day average was 0.0134. The change for PHP to GBP was 0.24.

The performance of PHP to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0132. This means the 90 day average was 0.0135. The change for PHP to GBP was 0.15.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 PHP0.01332 GBP
5 PHP0.06660 GBP
10 PHP0.13319 GBP
20 PHP0.26639 GBP
50 PHP0.66596 GBP
100 PHP1.33193 GBP
250 PHP3.32982 GBP
500 PHP6.65965 GBP
1000 PHP13.31930 GBP
2000 PHP26.63860 GBP
5000 PHP66.59650 GBP
10000 PHP133.19300 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Philippine Peso
1 GBP75.07900 PHP
5 GBP375.39500 PHP
10 GBP750.79000 PHP
20 GBP1,501.58000 PHP
50 GBP3,753.95000 PHP
100 GBP7,507.90000 PHP
250 GBP18,769.75000 PHP
500 GBP37,539.50000 PHP
1000 GBP75,079.00000 PHP
2000 GBP150,158.00000 PHP
5000 GBP375,395.00000 PHP
10000 GBP750,790.00000 PHP