Philippine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert PHP to CNY at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ¥0.1230 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
PHP to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CNY
1 PHP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12580.1274
Low0.12300.1230
Average0.12410.1252
Change-1.99%-0.89%
1 PHP to CNY stats

The performance of PHP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1258 and a 30 day low of 0.1230. This means the 30 day average was 0.1241. The change for PHP to CNY was -1.99.

The performance of PHP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1274 and a 90 day low of 0.1230. This means the 90 day average was 0.1252. The change for PHP to CNY was -0.89.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PHP0.12296 CNY
5 PHP0.61482 CNY
10 PHP1.22964 CNY
20 PHP2.45928 CNY
50 PHP6.14820 CNY
100 PHP12.29640 CNY
250 PHP30.74100 CNY
500 PHP61.48200 CNY
1000 PHP122.96400 CNY
2000 PHP245.92800 CNY
5000 PHP614.82000 CNY
10000 PHP1,229.64000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Philippine Peso
1 CNY8.13247 PHP
5 CNY40.66235 PHP
10 CNY81.32470 PHP
20 CNY162.64940 PHP
50 CNY406.62350 PHP
100 CNY813.24700 PHP
250 CNY2,033.11750 PHP
500 CNY4,066.23500 PHP
1000 CNY8,132.47000 PHP
2000 CNY16,264.94000 PHP
5000 CNY40,662.35000 PHP
10000 CNY81,324.70000 PHP