Philippine pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert PHP to CAD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = C$0.02388 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
PHP to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 PHP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02410.0244
Low0.02380.0236
Average0.02400.0240
Change-0.28%0.85%
1 PHP to CAD stats

The performance of PHP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0241 and a 30 day low of 0.0238. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for PHP to CAD was -0.28.

The performance of PHP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0244 and a 90 day low of 0.0236. This means the 90 day average was 0.0240. The change for PHP to CAD was 0.85.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.04151.8357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.183109.9025.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.57164.017.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.165101.0924.737

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 PHP0.02388 CAD
5 PHP0.11938 CAD
10 PHP0.23876 CAD
20 PHP0.47752 CAD
50 PHP1.19381 CAD
100 PHP2.38761 CAD
250 PHP5.96903 CAD
500 PHP11.93805 CAD
1000 PHP23.87610 CAD
2000 PHP47.75220 CAD
5000 PHP119.38050 CAD
10000 PHP238.76100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 CAD41.88290 PHP
5 CAD209.41450 PHP
10 CAD418.82900 PHP
20 CAD837.65800 PHP
50 CAD2,094.14500 PHP
100 CAD4,188.29000 PHP
250 CAD10,470.72500 PHP
500 CAD20,941.45000 PHP
1000 CAD41,882.90000 PHP
2000 CAD83,765.80000 PHP
5000 CAD209,414.50000 PHP
10000 CAD418,829.00000 PHP