Convert SAR to PLN at the real exchange rate

Saudi riyals to Polish zloty today

1,000 sar
1,076.43 pln

SR1.000 SAR = zł1.076 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56
How to convert Saudi riyals to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Polish Zloty
1 SAR1.07643 PLN
5 SAR5.38215 PLN
10 SAR10.76430 PLN
20 SAR21.52860 PLN
50 SAR53.82150 PLN
100 SAR107.64300 PLN
250 SAR269.10750 PLN
500 SAR538.21500 PLN
1000 SAR1,076.43000 PLN
2000 SAR2,152.86000 PLN
5000 SAR5,382.15000 PLN
10000 SAR10,764.30000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Saudi Riyal
1 PLN0.92899 SAR
5 PLN4.64497 SAR
10 PLN9.28993 SAR
20 PLN18.57986 SAR
50 PLN46.44965 SAR
100 PLN92.89930 SAR
250 PLN232.24825 SAR
500 PLN464.49650 SAR
1000 PLN928.99300 SAR
2000 PLN1,857.98600 SAR
5000 PLN4,644.96500 SAR
10000 PLN9,289.93000 SAR