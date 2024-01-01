Saudi riyals to Polish zloty today

Convert SAR to PLN at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = zł1.095 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 SAR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09441.0944
Low1.06061.0134
Average1.07701.0480
Change2.63%7.78%
View full history

1 SAR to PLN stats

The performance of SAR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0944 and a 30 day low of 1.0606. This means the 30 day average was 1.0770. The change for SAR to PLN was 2.63.

The performance of SAR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0944 and a 90 day low of 1.0134. This means the 90 day average was 1.0480. The change for SAR to PLN was 7.78.

Track market ratesView SAR to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.431277.851.3970.94858.9551.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.453198.9410.67942.2111.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Polish Zloty
1 SAR1.09458 PLN
5 SAR5.47290 PLN
10 SAR10.94580 PLN
20 SAR21.89160 PLN
50 SAR54.72900 PLN
100 SAR109.45800 PLN
250 SAR273.64500 PLN
500 SAR547.29000 PLN
1000 SAR1,094.58000 PLN
2000 SAR2,189.16000 PLN
5000 SAR5,472.90000 PLN
10000 SAR10,945.80000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Saudi Riyal
1 PLN0.91359 SAR
5 PLN4.56795 SAR
10 PLN9.13589 SAR
20 PLN18.27178 SAR
50 PLN45.67945 SAR
100 PLN91.35890 SAR
250 PLN228.39725 SAR
500 PLN456.79450 SAR
1000 PLN913.58900 SAR
2000 PLN1,827.17800 SAR
5000 PLN4,567.94500 SAR
10000 PLN9,135.89000 SAR