Saudi riyal to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Polish zloty is currently 1.077 today, reflecting a 0.699% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.301% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 1.082 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.065 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.443% decrease in value.