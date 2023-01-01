1 thousand Polish zloty to Saudi riyals

Convert PLN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 pln
952.80 sar

1.00000 PLN = 0.95280 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Polish zloty to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Saudi Riyal
1 PLN0.95280 SAR
5 PLN4.76402 SAR
10 PLN9.52804 SAR
20 PLN19.05608 SAR
50 PLN47.64020 SAR
100 PLN95.28040 SAR
250 PLN238.20100 SAR
500 PLN476.40200 SAR
1000 PLN952.80400 SAR
2000 PLN1905.60800 SAR
5000 PLN4764.02000 SAR
10000 PLN9528.04000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Polish Zloty
1 SAR1.04953 PLN
5 SAR5.24765 PLN
10 SAR10.49530 PLN
20 SAR20.99060 PLN
50 SAR52.47650 PLN
100 SAR104.95300 PLN
250 SAR262.38250 PLN
500 SAR524.76500 PLN
1000 SAR1049.53000 PLN
2000 SAR2099.06000 PLN
5000 SAR5247.65000 PLN
10000 SAR10495.30000 PLN