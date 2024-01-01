Saudi riyals to Tunisian dinars today

Convert SAR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
838.815 tnd

SR1.000 SAR = DT0.8388 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tunisian Dinar
1 SAR0.83882 TND
5 SAR4.19408 TND
10 SAR8.38815 TND
20 SAR16.77630 TND
50 SAR41.94075 TND
100 SAR83.88150 TND
250 SAR209.70375 TND
500 SAR419.40750 TND
1000 SAR838.81500 TND
2000 SAR1,677.63000 TND
5000 SAR4,194.07500 TND
10000 SAR8,388.15000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 TND1.19216 SAR
5 TND5.96080 SAR
10 TND11.92160 SAR
20 TND23.84320 SAR
50 TND59.60800 SAR
100 TND119.21600 SAR
250 TND298.04000 SAR
500 TND596.08000 SAR
1000 TND1,192.16000 SAR
2000 TND2,384.32000 SAR
5000 TND5,960.80000 SAR
10000 TND11,921.60000 SAR