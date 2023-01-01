Indian rupees to Tunisian dinars today

Convert INR to TND at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
374.890 tnd

1.00000 INR = 0.03749 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085690.37741.493681.679850.963818.8043
1 GBP1.143911.2418103.3811.708591.921551.1024921.51
1 USD0.921150.805283183.25111.37591.547390.887817.3216
1 INR0.01106470.009672940.012011910.01652710.0185870.01066410.208065

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 INR0.03749 TND
5 INR0.18745 TND
10 INR0.37489 TND
20 INR0.74978 TND
50 INR1.87445 TND
100 INR3.74890 TND
250 INR9.37225 TND
500 INR18.74450 TND
1000 INR37.48900 TND
2000 INR74.97800 TND
5000 INR187.44500 TND
10000 INR374.89000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 TND26.67450 INR
5 TND133.37250 INR
10 TND266.74500 INR
20 TND533.49000 INR
50 TND1333.72500 INR
100 TND2667.45000 INR
250 TND6668.62500 INR
500 TND13337.25000 INR
1000 TND26674.50000 INR
2000 TND53349.00000 INR
5000 TND133372.50000 INR
10000 TND266745.00000 INR