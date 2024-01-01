Polish zloty to Tunisian dinars today

Convert PLN to TND at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = DT0.7708 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
PLN to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TND
1 PLN to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79640.7977
Low0.77080.7708
Average0.78260.7865
Change-3.21%-2.24%
1 PLN to TND stats

The performance of PLN to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7964 and a 30 day low of 0.7708. This means the 30 day average was 0.7826. The change for PLN to TND was -3.21.

The performance of PLN to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7977 and a 90 day low of 0.7708. This means the 90 day average was 0.7865. The change for PLN to TND was -2.24.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tunisian Dinar
1 PLN0.77076 TND
5 PLN3.85381 TND
10 PLN7.70762 TND
20 PLN15.41524 TND
50 PLN38.53810 TND
100 PLN77.07620 TND
250 PLN192.69050 TND
500 PLN385.38100 TND
1000 PLN770.76200 TND
2000 PLN1,541.52400 TND
5000 PLN3,853.81000 TND
10000 PLN7,707.62000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 TND1.29742 PLN
5 TND6.48710 PLN
10 TND12.97420 PLN
20 TND25.94840 PLN
50 TND64.87100 PLN
100 TND129.74200 PLN
250 TND324.35500 PLN
500 TND648.71000 PLN
1000 TND1,297.42000 PLN
2000 TND2,594.84000 PLN
5000 TND6,487.10000 PLN
10000 TND12,974.20000 PLN