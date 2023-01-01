Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars today

Convert CNY to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
430.751 tnd

1.00000 CNY = 0.43075 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.36821.494821.677220.9648518.7259
1 GBP1.143911.2422103.3661.709831.918461.1036921.4193
1 USD0.92080.805023183.2121.376451.54440.8884517.243
1 INR0.01106580.009674370.012017510.01654150.01855980.01067690.207218

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43075 TND
5 CNY2.15375 TND
10 CNY4.30751 TND
20 CNY8.61502 TND
50 CNY21.53755 TND
100 CNY43.07510 TND
250 CNY107.68775 TND
500 CNY215.37550 TND
1000 CNY430.75100 TND
2000 CNY861.50200 TND
5000 CNY2153.75500 TND
10000 CNY4307.51000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.32153 CNY
5 TND11.60765 CNY
10 TND23.21530 CNY
20 TND46.43060 CNY
50 TND116.07650 CNY
100 TND232.15300 CNY
250 TND580.38250 CNY
500 TND1160.76500 CNY
1000 TND2321.53000 CNY
2000 TND4643.06000 CNY
5000 TND11607.65000 CNY
10000 TND23215.30000 CNY