10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars

Convert CNY to TND at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
4,371.550 tnd

1.00000 CNY = 0.43716 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43716 TND
5 CNY2.18578 TND
10 CNY4.37155 TND
20 CNY8.74310 TND
50 CNY21.85775 TND
100 CNY43.71550 TND
250 CNY109.28875 TND
500 CNY218.57750 TND
1000 CNY437.15500 TND
2000 CNY874.31000 TND
5000 CNY2185.77500 TND
10000 CNY4371.55000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.28752 CNY
5 TND11.43760 CNY
10 TND22.87520 CNY
20 TND45.75040 CNY
50 TND114.37600 CNY
100 TND228.75200 CNY
250 TND571.88000 CNY
500 TND1143.76000 CNY
1000 TND2287.52000 CNY
2000 TND4575.04000 CNY
5000 TND11437.60000 CNY
10000 TND22875.20000 CNY