Australian dollars to Tunisian dinars today

Convert AUD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
2,027.070 tnd

1.00000 AUD = 2.02707 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
How to convert Australian dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 AUD2.02707 TND
5 AUD10.13535 TND
10 AUD20.27070 TND
20 AUD40.54140 TND
50 AUD101.35350 TND
100 AUD202.70700 TND
250 AUD506.76750 TND
500 AUD1013.53500 TND
1000 AUD2027.07000 TND
2000 AUD4054.14000 TND
5000 AUD10135.35000 TND
10000 AUD20270.70000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 TND0.49332 AUD
5 TND2.46661 AUD
10 TND4.93322 AUD
20 TND9.86644 AUD
50 TND24.66610 AUD
100 TND49.33220 AUD
250 TND123.33050 AUD
500 TND246.66100 AUD
1000 TND493.32200 AUD
2000 TND986.64400 AUD
5000 TND2466.61000 AUD
10000 TND4933.22000 AUD