Euros to Tunisian dinars today

Convert EUR to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
3389.770 tnd

1.00000 EUR = 3.38977 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
How to convert Euros to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Tunisian Dinar
1 EUR3.38977 TND
5 EUR16.94885 TND
10 EUR33.89770 TND
20 EUR67.79540 TND
50 EUR169.48850 TND
100 EUR338.97700 TND
250 EUR847.44250 TND
500 EUR1694.88500 TND
1000 EUR3389.77000 TND
2000 EUR6779.54000 TND
5000 EUR16948.85000 TND
10000 EUR33897.70000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Euro
1 TND0.29501 EUR
5 TND1.47503 EUR
10 TND2.95005 EUR
20 TND5.90010 EUR
50 TND14.75025 EUR
100 TND29.50050 EUR
250 TND73.75125 EUR
500 TND147.50250 EUR
1000 TND295.00500 EUR
2000 TND590.01000 EUR
5000 TND1475.02500 EUR
10000 TND2950.05000 EUR