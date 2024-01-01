Romanian leus to Tunisian dinars today

Convert RON to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
675.521 tnd

L1.000 RON = DT0.6755 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tunisian Dinar
1 RON0.67552 TND
5 RON3.37761 TND
10 RON6.75521 TND
20 RON13.51042 TND
50 RON33.77605 TND
100 RON67.55210 TND
250 RON168.88025 TND
500 RON337.76050 TND
1000 RON675.52100 TND
2000 RON1,351.04200 TND
5000 RON3,377.60500 TND
10000 RON6,755.21000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 TND1.48034 RON
5 TND7.40170 RON
10 TND14.80340 RON
20 TND29.60680 RON
50 TND74.01700 RON
100 TND148.03400 RON
250 TND370.08500 RON
500 TND740.17000 RON
1000 TND1,480.34000 RON
2000 TND2,960.68000 RON
5000 TND7,401.70000 RON
10000 TND14,803.40000 RON