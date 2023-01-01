Bulgarian levs to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BGN to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
1731.930 tnd

1.00000 BGN = 1.73193 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tunisian Dinar
1 BGN1.73193 TND
5 BGN8.65965 TND
10 BGN17.31930 TND
20 BGN34.63860 TND
50 BGN86.59650 TND
100 BGN173.19300 TND
250 BGN432.98250 TND
500 BGN865.96500 TND
1000 BGN1731.93000 TND
2000 BGN3463.86000 TND
5000 BGN8659.65000 TND
10000 BGN17319.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TND0.57739 BGN
5 TND2.88695 BGN
10 TND5.77391 BGN
20 TND11.54782 BGN
50 TND28.86955 BGN
100 TND57.73910 BGN
250 TND144.34775 BGN
500 TND288.69550 BGN
1000 TND577.39100 BGN
2000 TND1154.78200 BGN
5000 TND2886.95500 BGN
10000 TND5773.91000 BGN