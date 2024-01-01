Bulgarian levs to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BGN to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,721.460 tnd

1.000 BGN = 1.721 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1651.4751.6650.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5611.7271.9491.13121.374
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tunisian Dinar
1 BGN1.72146 TND
5 BGN8.60730 TND
10 BGN17.21460 TND
20 BGN34.42920 TND
50 BGN86.07300 TND
100 BGN172.14600 TND
250 BGN430.36500 TND
500 BGN860.73000 TND
1000 BGN1,721.46000 TND
2000 BGN3,442.92000 TND
5000 BGN8,607.30000 TND
10000 BGN17,214.60000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TND0.58090 BGN
5 TND2.90452 BGN
10 TND5.80903 BGN
20 TND11.61806 BGN
50 TND29.04515 BGN
100 TND58.09030 BGN
250 TND145.22575 BGN
500 TND290.45150 BGN
1000 TND580.90300 BGN
2000 TND1,161.80600 BGN
5000 TND2,904.51500 BGN
10000 TND5,809.03000 BGN