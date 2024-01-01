Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars today

Convert CNY to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
431.730 tnd

1.000 CNY = 0.4317 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43173 TND
5 CNY2.15865 TND
10 CNY4.31730 TND
20 CNY8.63460 TND
50 CNY21.58650 TND
100 CNY43.17300 TND
250 CNY107.93250 TND
500 CNY215.86500 TND
1000 CNY431.73000 TND
2000 CNY863.46000 TND
5000 CNY2,158.65000 TND
10000 CNY4,317.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.31626 CNY
5 TND11.58130 CNY
10 TND23.16260 CNY
20 TND46.32520 CNY
50 TND115.81300 CNY
100 TND231.62600 CNY
250 TND579.06500 CNY
500 TND1,158.13000 CNY
1000 TND2,316.26000 CNY
2000 TND4,632.52000 CNY
5000 TND11,581.30000 CNY
10000 TND23,162.60000 CNY