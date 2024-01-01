Israeli new sheqels to Tunisian dinars today

Convert ILS to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
848.987 tnd

1.000 ILS = 0.8490 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tunisian Dinar
1 ILS0.84899 TND
5 ILS4.24494 TND
10 ILS8.48987 TND
20 ILS16.97974 TND
50 ILS42.44935 TND
100 ILS84.89870 TND
250 ILS212.24675 TND
500 ILS424.49350 TND
1000 ILS848.98700 TND
2000 ILS1,697.97400 TND
5000 ILS4,244.93500 TND
10000 ILS8,489.87000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TND1.17787 ILS
5 TND5.88935 ILS
10 TND11.77870 ILS
20 TND23.55740 ILS
50 TND58.89350 ILS
100 TND117.78700 ILS
250 TND294.46750 ILS
500 TND588.93500 ILS
1000 TND1,177.87000 ILS
2000 TND2,355.74000 ILS
5000 TND5,889.35000 ILS
10000 TND11,778.70000 ILS