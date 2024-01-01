Indonesian rupiahs to Tunisian dinars today

Convert IDR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
197.439 tnd

1.000 IDR = 0.0001974 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6431.4721.660.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1271.7241.9431.13221.324
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.351.5220.88716.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tunisian Dinar
1 IDR0.00020 TND
5 IDR0.00099 TND
10 IDR0.00197 TND
20 IDR0.00395 TND
50 IDR0.00987 TND
100 IDR0.01974 TND
250 IDR0.04936 TND
500 IDR0.09872 TND
1000 IDR0.19744 TND
2000 IDR0.39488 TND
5000 IDR0.98719 TND
10000 IDR1.97439 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TND5,064.86000 IDR
5 TND25,324.30000 IDR
10 TND50,648.60000 IDR
20 TND101,297.20000 IDR
50 TND253,243.00000 IDR
100 TND506,486.00000 IDR
250 TND1,266,215.00000 IDR
500 TND2,532,430.00000 IDR
1000 TND5,064,860.00000 IDR
2000 TND10,129,720.00000 IDR
5000 TND25,324,300.00000 IDR
10000 TND50,648,600.00000 IDR