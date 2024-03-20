Euros to Tunisian dinars today

Convert EUR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,378.010 tnd

1.000 EUR = 3.378 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2291.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6191.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.031.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Tunisian Dinar
1 EUR3.37801 TND
5 EUR16.89005 TND
10 EUR33.78010 TND
20 EUR67.56020 TND
50 EUR168.90050 TND
100 EUR337.80100 TND
250 EUR844.50250 TND
500 EUR1,689.00500 TND
1000 EUR3,378.01000 TND
2000 EUR6,756.02000 TND
5000 EUR16,890.05000 TND
10000 EUR33,780.10000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Euro
1 TND0.29603 EUR
5 TND1.48017 EUR
10 TND2.96033 EUR
20 TND5.92066 EUR
50 TND14.80165 EUR
100 TND29.60330 EUR
250 TND74.00825 EUR
500 TND148.01650 EUR
1000 TND296.03300 EUR
2000 TND592.06600 EUR
5000 TND1,480.16500 EUR
10000 TND2,960.33000 EUR