500 Tunisian dinars to Euros

Convert TND to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 tnd
147.68 eur

1.00000 TND = 0.29537 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Euro
1 TND0.29537 EUR
5 TND1.47683 EUR
10 TND2.95366 EUR
20 TND5.90732 EUR
50 TND14.76830 EUR
100 TND29.53660 EUR
250 TND73.84150 EUR
500 TND147.68300 EUR
1000 TND295.36600 EUR
2000 TND590.73200 EUR
5000 TND1476.83000 EUR
10000 TND2953.66000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Tunisian Dinar
1 EUR3.38563 TND
5 EUR16.92815 TND
10 EUR33.85630 TND
20 EUR67.71260 TND
50 EUR169.28150 TND
100 EUR338.56300 TND
250 EUR846.40750 TND
500 EUR1692.81500 TND
1000 EUR3385.63000 TND
2000 EUR6771.26000 TND
5000 EUR16928.15000 TND
10000 EUR33856.30000 TND