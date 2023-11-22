5 Euros to Tunisian dinars

Convert EUR to TND at the real exchange rate

5 eur
16.951 tnd

1.00000 EUR = 3.39013 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.089990.8231.49421.663720.9642518.7676
1 GBP1.1492311.25235104.361.716911.911691.1081421.565
1 USD0.917550.798499183.33151.370951.526480.884817.2196
1 INR0.01101040.00958220.012000310.01645180.01831820.01061780.20664

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Tunisian Dinar
1 EUR3.39013 TND
5 EUR16.95065 TND
10 EUR33.90130 TND
20 EUR67.80260 TND
50 EUR169.50650 TND
100 EUR339.01300 TND
250 EUR847.53250 TND
500 EUR1695.06500 TND
1000 EUR3390.13000 TND
2000 EUR6780.26000 TND
5000 EUR16950.65000 TND
10000 EUR33901.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Euro
1 TND0.29497 EUR
5 TND1.47487 EUR
10 TND2.94974 EUR
20 TND5.89948 EUR
50 TND14.74870 EUR
100 TND29.49740 EUR
250 TND73.74350 EUR
500 TND147.48700 EUR
1000 TND294.97400 EUR
2000 TND589.94800 EUR
5000 TND1474.87000 EUR
10000 TND2949.74000 EUR