10,000 czk
1,331.590 tnd

1.000 CZK = 0.1332 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tunisian Dinar
1 CZK0.13316 TND
5 CZK0.66580 TND
10 CZK1.33159 TND
20 CZK2.66318 TND
50 CZK6.65795 TND
100 CZK13.31590 TND
250 CZK33.28975 TND
500 CZK66.57950 TND
1000 CZK133.15900 TND
2000 CZK266.31800 TND
5000 CZK665.79500 TND
10000 CZK1,331.59000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TND7.50980 CZK
5 TND37.54900 CZK
10 TND75.09800 CZK
20 TND150.19600 CZK
50 TND375.49000 CZK
100 TND750.98000 CZK
250 TND1,877.45000 CZK
500 TND3,754.90000 CZK
1000 TND7,509.80000 CZK
2000 TND15,019.60000 CZK
5000 TND37,549.00000 CZK
10000 TND75,098.00000 CZK