Convert CZK to TND at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Tunisian dinars today

10,000 czk
1,363.850 tnd

Kč1.000 CZK = DT0.1364 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.494.33589.81434.7970.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.734.03383.56732.3770.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,753.545.144106.59441.2981.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tunisian Dinar
1 CZK0,13639 TND
5 CZK0,68193 TND
10 CZK1,36385 TND
20 CZK2,72770 TND
50 CZK6,81925 TND
100 CZK13,63850 TND
250 CZK34,09625 TND
500 CZK68,19250 TND
1000 CZK136,38500 TND
2000 CZK272,77000 TND
5000 CZK681,92500 TND
10000 CZK1.363,85000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TND7,33216 CZK
5 TND36,66080 CZK
10 TND73,32160 CZK
20 TND146,64320 CZK
50 TND366,60800 CZK
100 TND733,21600 CZK
250 TND1.833,04000 CZK
500 TND3.666,08000 CZK
1000 TND7.332,16000 CZK
2000 TND14.664,32000 CZK
5000 TND36.660,80000 CZK
10000 TND73.321,60000 CZK