Convert DKK to TND at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Tunisian dinars today

1,000 dkk
451.429 tnd

kr1.000 DKK = DT0.4514 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Danish kroner to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 DKK0,45143 TND
5 DKK2,25715 TND
10 DKK4,51429 TND
20 DKK9,02858 TND
50 DKK22,57145 TND
100 DKK45,14290 TND
250 DKK112,85725 TND
500 DKK225,71450 TND
1000 DKK451,42900 TND
2000 DKK902,85800 TND
5000 DKK2.257,14500 TND
10000 DKK4.514,29000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 TND2,21519 DKK
5 TND11,07595 DKK
10 TND22,15190 DKK
20 TND44,30380 DKK
50 TND110,75950 DKK
100 TND221,51900 DKK
250 TND553,79750 DKK
500 TND1.107,59500 DKK
1000 TND2.215,19000 DKK
2000 TND4.430,38000 DKK
5000 TND11.075,95000 DKK
10000 TND22.151,90000 DKK