5000 Danish kroner to Tunisian dinars

Convert DKK to TND at the real exchange rate

5.000 dkk
2.278,150 tnd

1.00000 DKK = 0.45563 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869321.1061592.02321.466421.625970.92724518.7819
1 GBP1.1503211.2724105.8541.686821.870351.0666321.6047
1 USD0.904050.785916183.19231.32571.469940.8382516.9795
1 INR0.01086680.009446980.012020310.01593540.01766920.01007610.204099

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 DKK0.45563 TND
5 DKK2.27815 TND
10 DKK4.55630 TND
20 DKK9.11260 TND
50 DKK22.78150 TND
100 DKK45.56300 TND
250 DKK113.90750 TND
500 DKK227.81500 TND
1000 DKK455.63000 TND
2000 DKK911.26000 TND
5000 DKK2278.15000 TND
10000 DKK4556.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 TND2.19476 DKK
5 TND10.97380 DKK
10 TND21.94760 DKK
20 TND43.89520 DKK
50 TND109.73800 DKK
100 TND219.47600 DKK
250 TND548.69000 DKK
500 TND1097.38000 DKK
1000 TND2194.76000 DKK
2000 TND4389.52000 DKK
5000 TND10973.80000 DKK
10000 TND21947.60000 DKK