Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars today

Convert CNY to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
432.690 tnd

¥1.000 CNY = DT0.4327 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43270.4344
Low0.42640.4264
Average0.42830.4305
Change0.69%0.07%
1 CNY to TND stats

The performance of CNY to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4327 and a 30 day low of 0.4264. This means the 30 day average was 0.4283. The change for CNY to TND was 0.69.

The performance of CNY to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4344 and a 90 day low of 0.4264. This means the 90 day average was 0.4305. The change for CNY to TND was 0.07.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43269 TND
5 CNY2.16345 TND
10 CNY4.32690 TND
20 CNY8.65380 TND
50 CNY21.63450 TND
100 CNY43.26900 TND
250 CNY108.17250 TND
500 CNY216.34500 TND
1000 CNY432.69000 TND
2000 CNY865.38000 TND
5000 CNY2,163.45000 TND
10000 CNY4,326.90000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.31112 CNY
5 TND11.55560 CNY
10 TND23.11120 CNY
20 TND46.22240 CNY
50 TND115.55600 CNY
100 TND231.11200 CNY
250 TND577.78000 CNY
500 TND1,155.56000 CNY
1000 TND2,311.12000 CNY
2000 TND4,622.24000 CNY
5000 TND11,555.60000 CNY
10000 TND23,111.20000 CNY