2000 Tunisian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TND to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 tnd
4,576.02 cny

1.00000 TND = 2.28801 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TND to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.049987.43621.444451.66150.9630518.925
1GBP1.1556711.2133101.0441.669261.920081.1129721.8703
1USD0.95250.824198183.28051.37581.582530.9172518.0255
1INR0.01143690.009896660.012007610.01652010.01900240.0110140.216443

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.28801 CNY
5 TND11.44005 CNY
10 TND22.88010 CNY
20 TND45.76020 CNY
50 TND114.40050 CNY
100 TND228.80100 CNY
250 TND572.00250 CNY
500 TND1144.00500 CNY
1000 TND2288.01000 CNY
2000 TND4576.02000 CNY
5000 TND11440.05000 CNY
10000 TND22880.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43706 TND
5 CNY2.18531 TND
10 CNY4.37061 TND
20 CNY8.74122 TND
50 CNY21.85305 TND
100 CNY43.70610 TND
250 CNY109.26525 TND
500 CNY218.53050 TND
1000 CNY437.06100 TND
2000 CNY874.12200 TND
5000 CNY2185.30500 TND
10000 CNY4370.61000 TND