Tunisian dinars to South African rand today

Convert TND to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
5,895.11 zar

DT1.000 TND = R5.895 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33
TND to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.93386.1059
Low5.76845.7183
Average5.86005.8759
Change1.33%-0.17%
1 TND to ZAR stats

The performance of TND to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9338 and a 30 day low of 5.7684. This means the 30 day average was 5.8600. The change for TND to ZAR was 1.33.

The performance of TND to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1059 and a 90 day low of 5.7183. This means the 90 day average was 5.8759. The change for TND to ZAR was -0.17.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3281.5141.6770.93521.113
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0941.7751.9661.09724.758
1 USD0.9170.782183.7261.3881.5370.85719.356
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South African Rand
1 TND5.89511 ZAR
5 TND29.47555 ZAR
10 TND58.95110 ZAR
20 TND117.90220 ZAR
50 TND294.75550 ZAR
100 TND589.51100 ZAR
250 TND1,473.77750 ZAR
500 TND2,947.55500 ZAR
1000 TND5,895.11000 ZAR
2000 TND11,790.22000 ZAR
5000 TND29,475.55000 ZAR
10000 TND58,951.10000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tunisian Dinar
1 ZAR0.16963 TND
5 ZAR0.84816 TND
10 ZAR1.69632 TND
20 ZAR3.39264 TND
50 ZAR8.48160 TND
100 ZAR16.96320 TND
250 ZAR42.40800 TND
500 ZAR84.81600 TND
1000 ZAR169.63200 TND
2000 ZAR339.26400 TND
5000 ZAR848.16000 TND
10000 ZAR1,696.32000 TND