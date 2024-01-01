250 South African rand to Tunisian dinars

Convert ZAR to TND at the real exchange rate

250 zar
41.486 tnd

1.000 ZAR = 0.1659 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.811.4681.6580.96918.142
1 GBP1.17111.243103.9631.7181.9411.13521.237
1 USD0.9420.804183.6251.3821.5620.91317.082
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tunisian Dinar
1 ZAR0.16594 TND
5 ZAR0.82972 TND
10 ZAR1.65943 TND
20 ZAR3.31886 TND
50 ZAR8.29715 TND
100 ZAR16.59430 TND
250 ZAR41.48575 TND
500 ZAR82.97150 TND
1000 ZAR165.94300 TND
2000 ZAR331.88600 TND
5000 ZAR829.71500 TND
10000 ZAR1,659.43000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South African Rand
1 TND6.02616 ZAR
5 TND30.13080 ZAR
10 TND60.26160 ZAR
20 TND120.52320 ZAR
50 TND301.30800 ZAR
100 TND602.61600 ZAR
250 TND1,506.54000 ZAR
500 TND3,013.08000 ZAR
1000 TND6,026.16000 ZAR
2000 TND12,052.32000 ZAR
5000 TND30,130.80000 ZAR
10000 TND60,261.60000 ZAR