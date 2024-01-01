Tunisian dinars to Euros today

Convert TND to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
295.46 eur

DT1.000 TND = €0.2955 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
TND to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29840.2984
Low0.29490.2947
Average0.29620.2964
Change0.03%-0.44%
1 TND to EUR stats

The performance of TND to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2984 and a 30 day low of 0.2949. This means the 30 day average was 0.2962. The change for TND to EUR was 0.03.

The performance of TND to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2984 and a 90 day low of 0.2947. This means the 90 day average was 0.2964. The change for TND to EUR was -0.44.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3831.5131.6750.93621.062
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1861.7751.9651.09824.705
1 USD0.9170.781183.7651.3871.5360.85819.306
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Euro
1 TND0.29546 EUR
5 TND1.47732 EUR
10 TND2.95464 EUR
20 TND5.90928 EUR
50 TND14.77320 EUR
100 TND29.54640 EUR
250 TND73.86600 EUR
500 TND147.73200 EUR
1000 TND295.46400 EUR
2000 TND590.92800 EUR
5000 TND1,477.32000 EUR
10000 TND2,954.64000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Tunisian Dinar
1 EUR3.38451 TND
5 EUR16.92255 TND
10 EUR33.84510 TND
20 EUR67.69020 TND
50 EUR169.22550 TND
100 EUR338.45100 TND
250 EUR846.12750 TND
500 EUR1,692.25500 TND
1000 EUR3,384.51000 TND
2000 EUR6,769.02000 TND
5000 EUR16,922.55000 TND
10000 EUR33,845.10000 TND